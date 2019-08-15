Police chase ends in Baxter County with woman’s arrest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A local woman is in jail after officials say she refused to pull over for a traffic stop and was driving a stolen car.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Celeste Elizabeth Virga, 30, on several charges following a brief vehicle pursuit and then a foot chase in Mountain Home Wednesday evening.

The BCSO says a stolen vehicle report had been made with the Mountain Home Police Department, and deputies were asked to be on the lookout for a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the owner of the stolen vehicle reported he was following his vehicle that was headed east on the U. S. Hwy 62/412 bypass, then turned west on U. S. Hwy 62 Business back into Mountain Home.

When deputies arrived in the area, one of them met the vehicle that was “heading west at a high rate of speed,” said a news release. The deputy turned around and tried to pull over the vehicle. The driver was reportedly passing other vehicles in the center turning lane and refused to stop, so the chase began.

Despite running into the yard of a home, the driver kept going until she drove down a dead end, got out of the car and ran away into a field. A deputy ran after her and took her into custody. A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up drug paraphernalia.

Virga faces a string of charges that include: theft of property, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, reckless driving, failure to maintain control and no liability insurance.

She’s being held on a bond of $12,500 and will appear in Circuit Court on Aug. 22.