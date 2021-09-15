Police conducting double-homicide investigation in West Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say two people are dead at a home on the city’s west side.

Officers responded to the area near Nichols Road and West 18th Street shortly after 3 p.m.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found the two victims.

Police have not said if there was anyone else injured at the scene.

Heavy police presence in the 1800 block of Nichols Road in Little Rock. No info yet. Will be taking to @LRpolice soon. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/VC7o4IQ2GF — Cassandra Webb (@cassandrawebbtv) September 15, 2021

Detectives have arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. Police officials have confirmed that this case is being investigated as a double homicide.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.