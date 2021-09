LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting in the south side of Little Rock midday Tuesday that left one person dead.

Officers say they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Pulaski St., just before 12:30 p.m.

Police tape could be seen in the area as officers began their investigation.

The Little Rock Police Department has reported that one person of interest in this shooting has been taken into custody.

— Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 21, 2021

