Police confirm a recent rash of car break-ins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say there was a rash of car break-ins over the past few nights in the Heights and Midtown areas of the city.

People who live there say it’s startling how brazen these guys are and how frequent this has become.

Clear as day you can see a suspect walk away with a bike and a pump from a carport in a neighborhood near Cantrell and University.

The first time the thieves visited this house in the same night you can see two suspects rummage through the cars parked in the carport.

“It’s surprising how many break-ins, especially in a carport, that are happening in this area”

LRPD pointed out another video their detectives saw of two guys checking cars at North Jackson St. Police say there were several break-ins reported in the area.

“Video plays a huge role in the investigators trying to identify and develop a suspect,” says Officer Eric Barnes with LRPD.

Barbara Freeling has a Ring doorbell and gets daily notifications about property crimes happening in her neighborhood.

“It’s kind of disturbing when you get up in the morning and you see that there have been [so many incidents],” says Freeling. “There’s rarely a break in but there are people in people’s yards an awful lot at night.”

Officer Barnes says detectives watch these videos daily through their Ring app which he describes as like a neighborhood watch. He says they’re always working to identify the criminals.

“This may not solve that case specifically but it may link to another case in your neighborhood to make that arrest and then we can get those persons off the street,” says Officer Barnes.

He encourages people to continue to share their videos with one another and police. LRPD also says keeping your cars locked and valuables out of sight are the best ways to stop your vehicles from getting targeted.