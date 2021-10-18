Police: Four people injured in Hot Springs shooting, suspect arrested

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – One man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured four people in Hot Springs.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Lowery St. just after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers found two victims in the 100 block of Lowery Street suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, according to officers.

Later, investigators said they learned of a third victim who had been transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

Authorities said they also identified 31-year-old Patrick Franklin as a fourth victim, who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

After further investigation, officers learned that Franklin was the suspect. He was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

Franklin is currently facing charges of three counts of terroristic act and three counts of first-degree battery.