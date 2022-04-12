LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A homeless Little Rock man is in the hospital following a shooting on Tuesday morning on the city’s south side.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home near the area of Fairmont Drive and West 32nd Street after a disturbance call. When they arrived, the officers found the man lying down in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man told officers that he was going to visit a friend at a nearby location when someone jumped out of the bushes and began shooting at him. He was later transferred to a local hospital for treatment to his injury.

During the investigation, officers said they located six shell casings near the man’s belongings. The man told officers he began running when shots rang out and that while the identity of the shooter was unclear to him, he thought the shooter drove off in a gray vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.