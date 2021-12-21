Police: Hot Springs man arrested for killing his infant son

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police in Hot Springs said the case of an infant’s death last week is now being investigated as a homicide and that the child’s father has been arrested on charges of murder.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers arrived at a home on Bellaire Drive last Friday around 6:40 p.m. after medical personnel were struggling to revive the unresponsive 5-month-old.

The child was rushed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, but doctors said the child died just before midnight.

An autopsy performed at the Arkansas Crime Lab determined the death was a homicide, and detectives investigating the case developed 35-year-old Cody Webb, the infant’s father, as the suspect.

Webb was arrested Tuesday, with authorities saying he faces a charge of capital murder. He was booked into the Garland County Jail and is currently being held without bond.