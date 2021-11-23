Police ID deadly shooting victim whose body was found after crash at Geyer Springs & Nova Lane

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting they said was connected to a crash at Geyer Springs & Nova Lane.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers identified the victim as 26-year-old Sade Turner of Little Rock.

We have identified the victim in the Dreher Lane Homicide. pic.twitter.com/pJOIo2xFgb — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 23, 2021

Police said they were responding to reports of a shooting Tuesday in the area of Keats Drive and Dreher Lane when they came to the crash.

Authorities said they found Turner’s body inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said during a Wednesday news conference that this shooting could be connected to another shooting that also happened last Tuesday in the 10000 block of Republic Lane.

Last Thursday, police said detectives located the vehicle connected to the Dreher Lane shooting and that the investigation is still ongoing.