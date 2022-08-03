PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police identified a pair of suspects Wednesday in a homicide investigation tied to a deadly house fire in Pine Bluff last week.
Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said 42-year-old James Dixson and 42-year-old Kevin McKinney are facing multiple charges tied to the discovery of a body during the investigation into the house fire, including capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Police were originally called to the scene in the 2300 block of West 11th Street on July 26 after firefighters discovered the body when responding to a house fire.
A subsequent autopsy of the still-unidentified body revealed the man had died of gunshot wounds.
Police have asked that anyone with information regarding either man call the PBPD detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300. They can also call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106.