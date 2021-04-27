Police ID victims in deadly double shooting at North Little Rock apartment

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have identified the two people killed in a shooting at a North Little Rock apartment complex Monday night.

Officers said Tuesday afternoon that the victims in the shooting at The Greens at the Rock complex were 20-year-Roderick Shelby and 23-year-old Andrea Verser, both of North Little Rock.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said the officers responded to the scene in the 8300 block of Counts Massie at 10:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers for Shelby and Verser with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. Detectives are investigating the deaths as homicides and are conducting interviews on the case.

The department is encouraging anyone with information on this shooting to contact Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149 or to call the Tip Line at 501-680-8439. These tips can remain anonymous.