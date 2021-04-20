Police identify victim of deadly weekend shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say they have identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Little Rock as a Pine Bluff resident.

On Tuesday morning, the Little Rock Police Department identified the victim of the shooting in the 900 block of Fair Park Boulevard as Learthur Shelton Jr.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Saturday where they said Shelton was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Later that same afternoon, police arrested 44-year-old Acie Cummins of Little Rock in connection with the shooting.

Cummins faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.