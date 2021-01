LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Renaissance Point Apartments Monday afternoon. The scene is on Ayla Drive, which is inside the complex.

.@LRpolice are working a shooting call at Renaissance Point Apartments on Chenonceau in WLR. Scene is on Ayla Dr inside the complex. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/FRLEfLW4KG — Marc Gustafson (@newsgoose) January 4, 2021

Just before 5 p.m., police reported that the victim was stable condition.

Officers also shared that a suspect was in custody but did not give any details on the suspect’s identity.