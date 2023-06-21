LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon in connection to an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Shortly after noon, officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they arrested 20-year-old Halia Houston for her involvement in the shooting death of 26-year-old Immanuel Turner.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 11700 block of Mara Lynn Road at 2:53 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Turner with gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Authorities said that Houston is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the incident.