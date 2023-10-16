WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — Police are investigating after a body was recovered from a West Memphis bayou Monday morning.

West Memphis police say officers received a call around 8:41 a.m. about a body being found in Tenmile Bayou. Police, medical personnel and staff from the Crittenden County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and were able to assist in recovering the body from the water.

The body was that of an adult male whose identity is unknown. The cause of death is also unknown.

Police say the body will be transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab, where a medical examiner will determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7554.