LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police said a 17-year-old was shot and multiple cars & homes were hit by gunfire in a shooting on Morris Drive Tuesday night.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers were called to the 7700 block of Morris Drive just before 9 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

When the police arrived, they said they found the 17-year-old, who had been shot near his hip. Officers said the teen told them he had been shot by an unknown person who was in the street.

The police provided aid to the teen until medical personnel arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

As police began searching the area near the shooting, officers said they found at least three vehicles, all unoccupied, that had been hit by gunfire. The officers said they also found two homes hit by gunfire, noting that juveniles were in both homes at the time.

There has been no information released at this time by investigators on a possible suspect in this case.

Officials with the LRPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.