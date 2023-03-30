LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have made an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting that left one person dead.

Little Rock Police Department officials said that officers arrested 18-year-old Maddison Poindexter in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Alfirsco Davis. Poindexter is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Maddison Poindexter

LRPD officials said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Valmar Street around 9 a.m.

When the officers arrived, they found one man had been shot and killed. The man was later identified as Davis.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.

This killing marks the 13th homicide case in Little Rock in 2023.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.