NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police officials said officers are investigating an attempted robbery at a North Little Rock bank midday Tuesday.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the Bank of America branch located at 200 Main Street at 12:16 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery.

When they arrived at the bank, the officers said they began speaking with witnesses and began searching for a person suspected in the robbery, who was described as a white man wearing a black shirt.

Investigators said there were no injuries connected to this robbery, but they did note that the man suspect in the incident did not take anything from the bank.

Detectives arrived at the bank and started their investigation, processing the scene for evidence and beginning their interviews. They are also asking anyone with any information on this incident to call the department tip line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.