LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said they are investigating an officer involved shooting.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning near the intersection of Mabelvale Pike and Mabelvale Circle, according to a release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said the shooting left one person in critical condition, and they were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Investigators have not released any name of officers involved in the shooting or the identity of who was shot.

This is a developing story, and more information will be shared as investigators release the information.