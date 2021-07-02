Police investigating shooting in west Little Rock neighborhood with multiple people injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting in a west Little Rock neighborhood that officers say has left many people injured.

According to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on Pleasant Forest Cove.

The officers at the scene said they have detained multiple people they believe to be connected to the shooting.

Police did note that none of the injuries from the shooting are thought to be life-threatening.

Elements of this investigation has caused an increase police response. During this time we are responding to only high priority calls for service. We encourage you to call our telephone reporting unit, 501-918-4397, to make a report for calls pic.twitter.com/6CwogxP2vX — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 2, 2021

The department added that because “increased police response” needed at this shooting that they are only responding to “high priority calls for service” and ask the public to call 501-918-4397 for issues that may not require an immediate response.