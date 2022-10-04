LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a child shot at a home in the south side of Little Rock died from those injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers responding to a home in the 11000 block of Doe Run Drive, just off Chicot Road in south Little Rock.

Just before 1 p.m., police confirmed a juvenile had been injured in the shooting and noted that no one is in custody at that time. Three hours later, department officials confirmed the child had died.

There is still no word from police at this time on the age of the juvenile involved or if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Authorities said they are still conducting an investigation into the incident. There is no information regarding any charges tied to this incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.