Police: Labor Day argument ends in gunfire, one injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One man was injured after a Labor Day argument led to a shooting in Little Rock.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired Monday morning at a home on Charles Bussey Avenue and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to investigators, the shooting happened about 11:05 a.m. after a man showed up at the victim’s home, saying “You set me up,” before firing four rounds.

The victim then told officers the shooter then got into a 1990s model Ford Expedition and took off southbound on Allis Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Rock police.

