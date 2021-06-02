Police: Little Rock 80-year-old mower-jacked while cutting the grass

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after an 80-year-old man said his push mower was stolen while he was cutting the grass.

According to a report released by the Little Rock Police Department, the victim told officers he was mowing grass near the 800 block of E. 18th Street just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday when two men in a black sedan approached him and asked if he had any transmission fluid.

The victim told police he said no to the men and continued to mow the grass when he was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground by one of the men.

According to the victim, the other man was loading the mower in the back of the sedan during the attack.

The 80-year-old said he got up and pulled the mower from the trunk when one of the men restrained him.

The victim told police one of the men said if he didn’t stop, the other man was going to cut him. The victim then saw the other man had a razor knife, according to the report.

Police noted in the report the men put the push mower back in the trunk and drove off.

The victim said the sedan has damage on the right front fender that was a different color than the rest of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the Little Rock Police Department.