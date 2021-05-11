Police: Little Rock man says stranger asked for a light then shot him in the genitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the genitals Sunday morning.

According to a report given by the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive.

Officers noted in the report they found the victim at a local emergency room, and the victim said he was smoking a cigarette outside when a man approached him and shot him.

The victim told police the man shot him in the genitals after asking for a light and to use his phone.

According to the victim, the man did not take anything from him.