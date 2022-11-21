NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in North Little Rock are investigating a Monday afternoon deadly shooting.

People started calling police just after 1:45 p.m. when they heard gunshots around North Palm Street.

Authorities found a man shot at least once and already dead inside one of the 130 apartment units at the Hemlock Courts Housing Project.

The area was flooded today with onlookers that authorities hope might have answers. Nunyaki Moore watched the investigation from the streetside.

Moore stated, “Nobody should have to die behind the tree unless you fighting a war for the country.”

Once authorities made certain there was no immediate danger in the area, investigators started collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. With the size of the apartment complex, Sergeant Carmen Helton said she hopes someone knows something.

“What if it’s your mom, your brother, your dad, or some family member? You would want somebody to come forward and help with the investigation if you can,” Sgt. Helton encouraged.

People in North Little Rock hate to see this happen, especially on Thanksgiving week when so many kids are out of school and heard the gunshots.

Moore explained, “I’m still thankful. but I still feel hurt too.”

This is North Little Rock’s eighteenth homicide of the year, though two were ruled justified or in self-defense according to NLRPD. Moore says she believes, however, the way this latest death happened was not necessary.

You don’t have to take violence just to get agreement or understanding”, Moore pleaded. “The violence, it has to stop. you know. it has to.”

The victim’s identity has been released as police work to notify the next of kin. His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Additionally, no suspect information has been released.

If you have information regarding this incident contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud at 501-975-8771. You can remain anonymous.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. NLRPD says further information will be released when it becomes available.