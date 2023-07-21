LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said they made an arrest Friday connected to a shooting in December that left one person dead.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old Kadren Frierson in connection with the Dec. 6 shooting in the 11500 block of West Markham.

Kadren Frierson booking photo – image courtesy of Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility

After police originally responded to the reports of gunfire on West Markham they were directed to a nearby intersection of Markham and Chenal Parkway where a victim, later identified as 18-year-old Ja’Markeise Gage of Little Rock, was found.

Gage was declared dead at the scene.

Department officials said Frierson will be facing a charge of capital murder in the shooting.

Authorities said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.