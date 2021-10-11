Police: Man arrested after shooting woman in hand in Maumelle

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Maumelle police arrested a man early Monday morning after they said he shot a woman in her hand.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in a home on Sharondale Place, and when they arrived just before 3:50 a.m. found the victim with a gunshot wound on her left hand.

Crews determined her injuries to be non-life-threatening, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the suspect in the shooting as 43-year-old Shevan Johnson, who was still at the residence when officers arrived.

Johnson was taken into custody, and police say he faces charges of first-degree battery and terroristic threatening felony. He is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Authorities note they believe that this shooting was an isolated incident.