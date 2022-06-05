LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man has been arrested after State Capitol Police said he threw lit objects at the Capitol building Sunday morning.

According to police, 31-year-old Chris Marshall-Miller was arrested around 1:30 a.m. and he is expected to face criminal mischief charges.

An arrest report said a man was caught on surveillance video lighting an object and throwing it at the building, but no damage was reportedly done to the structure.

According to the arrest report, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will be investigating to determine whether felony charges are warranted for possession of a prohibited device.

A court date for Marshall-Miller has been set for July.