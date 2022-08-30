PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on West 12th Street shortly before 11 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 48-year-old Randy Wilson, who officers said had been shot in his upper body.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital where police said he later died. Police said his body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives said they are working to determine the motive in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2106 or dispatchers at 870-541-5300.

This marks the city’s 19th homicide of 2022.