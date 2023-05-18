LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock arrested a man Thursday in connection to a killing two months ago at the site of an abandoned downtown restaurant.

Little Rock Police Department officials said officer arrested 41-year-old Adam Waller in connection with the March 6 case.

Officers were called to the scene of an old Pizza Hut building in the 900 block of McMath Avenue between Interstate 30 and MacArthur Park. When they arrived on-scene, the officers said they found a man dead inside the building from undetermined injuries.

The victim in the case was eventually identified by authorities as 59-year-old Raymond Robinson.

Police say Waller is facing a first-degree murder charge in this case.