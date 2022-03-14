LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say a man who was injured in a weekend shooting where another person was killed will be facing charges of murder.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of West 65th Street Saturday just after 1 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, the officers said they found one man who had been shot, as well as another victim inside a white sedan also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived to treat the two, but police said the victim inside the sedan died on the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After investigators talked to several witnesses and viewed video surveillance, police said capital murder warrants were issued for the injured victim, identified as 24-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock.

Police said Brookins is still undergoing treatment and will be charged and transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility once he is discharged.

The body of the victim in the shooting was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation.