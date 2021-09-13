Police: Man in custody after 14-hour standoff in Helena-West Helena, children involved

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – One man is in police custody after he was involved in a standoff that lasted approximately 14 hours with authorities in Helena-West Helena Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Valley Dr. and Neil Rd., at approximately 9 p.m. where the man barricaded himself and his two children, ages 7 and 9, inside the home.

Authorities say the Arkansas State Police were notified to assist in the apprehension of the man, but he refused to come out of the home.

During the standoff, the man fired shots at the officers, but they did not return fire due to children being inside the residence, according to the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

The HWHPD said after approximately 14 hours, the man surrendered to the police without incident and the children were safely turned over to their grandmother.

He is currently held in the Phillips County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing as he faces multiple charges.