LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man told them that he was struck by gunfire while playing basketball Tuesday night.

According to a Little Rock Police Department police report, officers responded to a local hospital just before 8:15 p.m. after learning that the victim was dropped off there. After arriving, officers said that the victim told them that he was playing basketball in the 5100 block of Mabelvale Pike when shots rang out.

The victim told officers that he was struck in the elbow, the report stated. Police said that the victim did not provide any information on a potential suspect.

During the investigation, police said they found shell casings at the intersection of 51st and Mabelvale Pike.

Police also noted that people in the area did not provide any information on the shooting.