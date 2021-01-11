Police: Man shot Friday night on East Roosevelt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – LRPD officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered a man with gunshot wounds and a car riddled with bullets.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and his abdomen.
No word on the victims’ condition.
Detectives are still developing a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
