Police: Man shot Friday night on East Roosevelt

Crime

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – LRPD officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered a man with gunshot wounds and a car riddled with bullets.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and his abdomen.

No word on the victims’ condition.

Detectives are still developing a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

