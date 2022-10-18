LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said Tuesday that a man suspected in a deadly shooting from last week surrendered to detectives.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 19-year-old Joshua Thomas is now facing first-degree murder and first-degree battery charges connected to a shooting on West 12th Street on Oct. 12 that left one person dead and another injured.

The victim killed in that shooting, Barry Campbell, marked the city of Little Rock’s 65th homicide of the year.

The city is now nearing the city’s record in homicides set at 70 in 1993.