Police: Man wanted for harassing women in Conway
Jeffery Hergert is currently on parole for similar conviction
CONWAY, Ark. - Conway Police are looking for a man wanted for harassment.
A criminal summons for harassing communications has been issued to Jeffery Hergert after several women accused him of harassing them.
Hergert is currently on parole for a similar conviction.
He is believed to be driving a gray Nissan Rogue.
Conway Police say Hergert is known to pose as a door to door salesman.
If you encounter him, police say do not engage but instead, call Conway Police immediately.
Anyone with information on Hergert’s whereabouts is asked to please call the Conway Police Department at 450-6120. Thanks in advance for your help.
