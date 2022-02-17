IZARD COUNTY, ARK. – A manhunt for one of Texas’s top ten most wanted has ended with an arrest in Izard County, according to authorities.

The hunt for Joshua David Whitworth who is also known as Fat-Boy, a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, initially began in Stone County when police received a tip from the Texas Department of Public Safety.



“On Tuesday, I learned he might be in the Allison – Sylamore area and went to the area looking for him.” Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton said.

“I located a vehicle of description we had been given on Dogwood Hollow Road in Izard County. When I went to exit my vehicle to confront him on felony warrants, he threw the vehicle in reverse and hit a tree. I went to place him under arrest and methamphetamine fell from his hoodie along with his phone. After a brief struggle the suspect was able to get away. I immediately contacted Izard County, Stone County, and the Mountain View Police Department for assistance.”

Shortly after midnight, Chief Deputy Charley Melton and other deputies with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department began aiding in the search.



“At one point Whitworth was spotted on an ATV, which he later abandoned and fled on foot. He was spotted around 9 a.m. this morning and taken into custody without incident,” Melton explained.

Whitworth was arrested on charges of possession of meth, theft of property, resisting arrest and fleeing. At the time of arrest, he was also wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, delivery of meth and cocaine, theft and parole violation.



Deputies McGilton and Melton thanked the Mountain View Police Department, the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game and Fish, and the Baxter County Aviation Unit.