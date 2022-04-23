LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating what they are calling a domestic incident that left one person dead and another injured in Little Rock Saturday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 5200 block of F Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Detectives said they are treating this case as a homicide and that the investigation is ongoing.

This marks the 23rd homicide in Little Rock in 2022.

