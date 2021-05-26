Police: One person dead in Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and multiple other victims according to police after a shooting in Little Rock.

Police said that a shooting occurred near the 5600 block of University Ave.

A spokesperson with LRPD said that there are two scenes and they seem to be connected. The shooting happened at S. University and the victims then drove to the Community Market on Wright to get help. That’s where the bullet-ridden cars ended up and the injured victims.

Authorities have said that the investigation in ongoing.

We will update as information is made available.