Police: One injured after weekend shooting in downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday evening.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers initially responded to the 800 block of South State Street after a man called 911 saying he had been shot in the back.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they searched the area looking for the victim. Police then said the victim called in saying he was at the intersection of 8th and Main Street, where the officers said they found him suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to the LRPD, the victim told police that the shooting occurred in the area near Main and Scott Street. Officers said they searched the area but didn’t find any shell casings, blood splatter or property damage.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where authorities said he was stable during his last contact with officers.

Officers have not released any information on the suspect at this time.