PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said one person is dead following a shooting at a home late Sunday.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 5500 block of Mosely St. just before 11 p.m. after getting reports of shots being fired.

When the officers arrived at the home, they found a man lying in the driveway. The Jefferson County deputy coroner declared the man dead at the scene.

Officers have started their investigation into the shooting, and PBPD officials said the body of the victim was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy so the official cause of death can be determined. Authorities said the identity of the victim will be released after the family is notified.

Department officials noted that this was the sixth homicide in Pine Bluff already for 2022.

The Pine Bluff Police Department asks that anyone with information on this deadly shooting call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.