MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items.

It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire iron through a window in the section.

In the video that was released Tuesday, you can see dozens of people running into the store and leaving with their arms full of various items.

Records show the 22 suspects took off with multiple items including speakers, two flat-screen TVs, shop vacuums, car batteries, and two Black Panther scooters. Investigators say stolen items were worth a total of $7,715.80.

Police said the suspects left the store through the same broken window before officers arrived at the scene. Another surveillance video showed the group arriving in over 20 vehicles including Infinitis, Dodges, Chryslers, and Kias.

MPD is still investigating and no arrests have been made. If you have any information about the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.