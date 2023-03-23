PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives said it appears bodies found down an embankment in a community near Portland are those of a missing mother and her daughter and say a man facing a capital murder charge in Arkansas is a person of interest in the case.

Meshay Melendez and her daughter Layla Stewart were last seen March 12.

Investigators say a person who lived in the area spotted two bodies in Washougal, Wash. Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Julie Ballou, the official working this missing persons case, told KOIN-TV that there’s still a lot of urgency in getting information even after these bodies were found – calling this an all-hands-on-deck situation for her team.

“We don’t want to leave the family lingering. They want answers, as do we,” Ballou said. “Trying to find the information for the family, but also, the longer things go, the worse people’s memories get, video evidence records over itself. We don’t want to wait.”

Layla Stewart (left) and her mother, Meshay Melendez (right) were last seen in Vancouver on March 12, 2023 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

Ballou said Kirkland Warren is still a “person of interest” in the pair’s disappearance. Court documents obtained by KOIN-TV show that Warren was in a relationship with Melendez. They also reveal she had reported physical abuse and threats from Warren in the past.

Kirkland Warren booking photo

Warren is also a wanted man in Arkansas in a murder case. According to court documents from Arkansas, Warren killed a man named Curtis Urquhart in 2017, when “he pointed the gun at Mr. Urquhart and shot him in the head while driving.”

The documents go on to say he told investigators “he was driving around and found a gravel road…and dumped the body of Mr. Urquhart in the ditch.”

In the meantime, VPD is still asking the public to come forward with any information, saying no tip is too small.

Anyone with further information can contact Detective Robert Givens, Detective Chad Nolan or Sergeant Julie Ballou, or they can call 911.

This investigation is still ongoing.