LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are responding to a possible drive-by shooting in the city’s Hanger Hill Friday evening that left one person dead.

A heavy police presence was seen in the 1000 block of College Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

There is no word from officers on if there were any other injuries from this incident.

Police are requesting the public stay clear of the area while their investigation continues.

Please avoid this area while we investigate this homicide. pic.twitter.com/vEnjOWeVfI — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 29, 2021

BREAKING: @LRpolice investigating a homicide on 11th and College St.

We are working to learn more. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/bmAR0kXjrj — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) May 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.