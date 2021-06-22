Police say Little Rock man who was arrested in Tennessee taking pictures of kids had child porn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Police say a man from Little Rock arrested after taking pictures outside of a Tennessee home, and when officers spotted him, he was found with child pornography.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, 56-year-old Michael D. Foster is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators said officers responded to a report of a man later identified as Foster taking photos of young children outside of a home and “acting suspiciously.”

After police made contact with Foster and began their investigation, officers said they found more than 50 images of child pornography in his possession.

Foster was arrested and taken to the Sumner County (Tenn.) Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court in late July on the charges.

The Hendersonville Police Department is asking anyone with information connected to this case to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.