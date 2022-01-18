Police say man shot while driving down Little Rock street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a man told them he was shot while driving down a street in Little Rock Monday evening.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent hospital shortly after 7 p.m. after receiving reports of someone suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man told them he had been heading west on the 3100 block of Roosevelt when someone shot at him and his car.

The man told police he pulled off the street and another driver took him to the hospital.

Medical staff reported that the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. Officers are continuing their investigation.