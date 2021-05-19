Police search for suspect in Helena-West Helena fatal shooting Wednesday morning

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Helena-West Helena police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning.





According to a statement from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers are searching for 30-year-old David Coley.

Investigators say they received information Coley was involved in the fatal shooting of Paul Amos near the intersection of North 6th Street and Baldwin Avenue in West Helena around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Coley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask those who see Coley or know where he may be to avoid making contact with him and contact Helena-West Helena police at 870-572-3441.

Arkansas State Police and Helena-West Helena police are investigating the fatal shooting.