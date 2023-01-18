SEARCY, Ark. – Searcy police and agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force said they found hundreds of pills of ecstasy and Xanax in a drug bust that they note could possibly be laced with fentanyl.

CADTF agents, assisted by investigators with the Searcy Police Department, performed a search of the home of 29-year-old Kelsey Miller.

Authorities said they found 165 ecstasy pills, 102 Xanax pills and a loaded gun in Miller’s home. Police said that they suspect some of the pills to be laced with fentanyl.

Officials with the CADTF said they had received multiple complaints about a woman, who they later identified as Miller, selling ecstasy in Searcy, Bald Knob and other areas in White County.

Miller was taken to the White County Law Enforcement Center and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Miller is next scheduled to be in court in early March.