JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police are still searching for a suspect that is considered armed and dangerous in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting.

Police said that Christ Manning is wanted in connection with the shooting and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Just after 8 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said they responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they located the suspect’s vehicle in the 900 block of Military Road and learned that it was occupied by Manning and Kaynisea Lewis.

Authorities located and interviewed Lewis in connection with the shooting. She is facing multiple charges including terroristic act, unlawful discharge from a vehicle, first-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Kaynisea Lewis

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191 or the non-emergency after-hours number at 501-985-2802 in reference to 23-00953. The information can remain anonymous.