Police seek man suspected in North Little Rock bank robbery

North Little Rock police are want identify the man above.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a downtown North Little Rock bank Monday morning.

North Little Rock police responded to the US Bank location at 1 Riverfront Place just before 9:30 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery.

Investigators said a white man entered the bank and presented a bank employee with a note demanding money. Police said the man was given an undisclosed amount of money and ran away from the bank in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported, and officers said no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

Officers said security video capture images of the man, who is described as a white man with multiple tattoos, including a visible one on his chest and Roman numerals on each finger of his right hand.

Anyone that can identify the man seen in the security footage, or anyone with additional information regarding this incident, is asked to contact Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This investigation is currently ongoing and further information will be released when available.