Police: Stolen car left in front of Baptist Health with two dead shooting victims inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say a stolen car was left in front of Baptist Health hospital late Sunday night with two men inside who officers said had died from gunshot wounds.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the hospital shortly after 11:30 p.m. after hospital staff reported the incident.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found that the men had been taken inside the hospital and that both had died.

Detectives arrived at the scene to begin their investigation and determined the vehicle the men were in was a stolen Silver Volkswagen Jetta.

While they were on the scene, officers said a third victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators said they determined a second crime scene relating to the shooting was at West 36th and John Barrow.

The Pulaski County coroner arrived to take the bodies of the two victims for autopsies. Detectives said the investigation into this case is ongoing.

These cases are being investigated as the 62nd and 63rd homicides for 2021 by the Little Rock Police Department.